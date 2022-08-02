PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From sturdy cribs to sterilized bottles, new parents will do anything to keep their little ones safe, but workers at Oregon Health & Science University are seeing a growing problem before some parents can leave the hospital with their newborns.



Marlee Chovich, a health educator in OHSU’s mother-baby unit, talks to new parents about infant safety before the family and baby are discharged from the hospital. Chovich told KOIN 6 News, that at least once a week, she comes across a family who unknowingly purchased a counterfeit car seat to take their baby home.

“Oftentimes, these deals just seem way too good to be true online. They’re marketed and they look really nice with the stroller combo and they’re seen on Amazon and even Walmart’s website,” Chovich said. “I try to approach the family as gently as I can because I know that they’re doing their best. And families oftentimes are just shocked because they don’t know that that’s even a thing. They have no clue that that’s something that’s out on the market and it is really scary.”



She says OHSU never wants a new parent to leave the hospital without a car seat that meets U.S. safety standards. The hospital will also work with families and sell them a safe car seat at a price each family can afford.

Chovic highlighted five things to know before buying a car seat. First, she noted it’s important to make sure the car seat has a five-point chest clip with a harness.

“The harness comes in contact with the seat at five different points, the counterfeit or unapproved car seats that we’ve seen have had a three-point harness without the chest clip and without the hip straps,” Chovich said.

Second, Chovich said it’s also important “that the base has to have legally required lower anchors.”

Third, the car seat should have stickers with federally mandated rules for use in vehicles as Chovich explained “this means that it’s passed crash test and it’s safe to use here in the United States.”

Fourth, there should also be stickers that give specific height and weight recommendations. Lastly, the car seat should come with a registration card with pre-paid postage.



OHSU also works with families to sell them a safe car seat at a price each family can afford.



If you are concerned about your car seat not meeting safety standards, you can reach out to OHSU to check the car seat.