PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission issued a mandatory recall for multiple marijuana products due to potential pesticides.

Products may be contaminated due to improper isolation of products in which pesticides have been detected, the OLCC announced on Friday. The recall includes 9,300 products still on sale and 13,600 that were already purchased.

OLCC says its investigators are currently unable to determine if the potential contamination is isolated or widespread.

The products recalled are concentrated forms of THC, ranging from THC extract to vape pens or ingestible oils from brands Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy. Find the list of products provided by the OLCC below.

Bobsled products

Product Name: Bobsled – Dolato Cured Resin Vape Cartridge | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG – Dabs Sugar Sauce | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Stardawg Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Frostbite Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Sugar Sauce Extract| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 11/23/2022

Quantum Alchemy products

Product Name: RSO Raspberry GMO | Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22

| Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate R#ntz | Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22

| Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate McR#ntz | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

| Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22 Product Name: Cart 1g HTE Distillate Milo | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

The OLCC says it’s using the state’s Cannabis Tracker System to find any affected products and has notified cannabis retailers about the recall. Inspectors will follow up with shops in possession of tainted products to make sure they are not sold and properly disposed of.

Both Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy are cooperating with OLCC in the isolation and destruction of the affected items, according to the commission. The OLCC says that even though the contaminations were discovered at the same time, they’re investigating them as separate incidents.

Any consumers with questions or complaints related to the recall are asked to email the OLCC.