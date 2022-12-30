PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After weeks of respiratory illnesses spreading across Oregon and putting local hospitals at capacity, state health officials say we should be past the peak — but not to let up mitigation efforts.

Following going into crisis standards of care earlier in December for RSV, COVID and Influenza cases, hospitals are still overwhelmed, especially as we move past holiday gatherings and the risk of spread.

“They’re already kind of pushed to the brink and I really hope we don’t have a lot more viral transmission going on over the new year holiday,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, a medical director at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division.

However, there is some hope on the horizon when it comes to RSV, which has plagued children and adults, alike. OHA says there are two vaccines in the works for RSV, primarily targeted for older adults 60 years or older, but they won’t be finished in time for this current RSV season. There is also nothing currently being made for the young population hit hard by the respiratory virus.

“A big burden for RSV is young children, especially infants, there are no vaccines on the horizon for children that young,” said Dr. Cieslak.

The OHA adds that while there likely won’t be more waves of RSV or flu this season, they’re following CDC projections of a new COVID variant, accounting for a large percentage of current U.S. cases and urge Oregonians to get their boosters.