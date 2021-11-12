Oregon Lox Co recalls salmon after FDA reports listeria risk

Homemade smoked salmon on wooden cutting board over light gray background viewed from above (Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A smoked salmon company out of Eugene has recalled some of its product over concerns it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The Oregon Lox Company recalled a product, Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, from the lot number 22821. Officials said it was distributed from various brands in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington.

According to the FDA, the fish was potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elders and those with compromised immune systems.

Short-term symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea , abdominal pain and diarrhea. The listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.