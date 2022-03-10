PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 33rd annual Oregon Cancer Ski-Out kicks off at Mount Hood Meadows on Sunday.

It’s a chance for people to get some fresh air, and raise money for melanoma research. Oregon is in the top ten states for melanoma rates.

The Oregon Cancer Ski Out and its partners at OHSU are working to lower rates through fundraising, research and outreach.

With Oregonians at a high risk of getting melanoma, Dr. Sancy Leachman says OHSU has created a program called the War on Melanoma. Leachman said the outreach program aims to reach every Oregonian.

“They need to look at their skin, and if they see something do something about it,” said Leachman.

The ski-out has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research since it began.

The event begins at 9 a-m. on Sunday. Visit skihood.com to register or donate.