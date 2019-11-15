Oregon court puts hold on cannabis vape ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death toll in the vaping crisis has risen to 42 people across the United States.

This comes as an Oregon Court of Appeals has put a temporary hold on the flavored cannabis and nicotine vape ban.

Flavored vaping products at Rose City Vapors, Oct. 10, 2019. (KOIN)

The temporary hold starts on Friday, Nov. 15, and will stay for several months. The ruling blocks Governor Kate Brown’s 6-month executive order to get the products off the shelves, following the deaths of two people in Oregon.

A month ago the court temporarily halted the ban on only flavored nicotine vaping products but has now expanded to cannabis.

The change was spurred by a lawsuit filed by an Oakland-based vape oil company.

The decisions are a major blow to Brown’s efforts to address the vaping related illness epidemic.

Nationwide, nearly 2,200 people have fallen ill.

This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said fluid extracted from 29 lung injury patients who vaped contained the chemical compound in all of them. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Federal health officials have said illicit vape oils with THC are most directly implicated although some victims reported using only nicotine.

In its preliminary investigation, the CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as being involved in all cases they’ve reviewed.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, as of this week, 17 Oregonians have fallen ill from vaping.