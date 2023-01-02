PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the state works to bring a new type of therapy to residents, the Oregon Health Authority is currently taking applications for future psilocybin therapy licenses.

Alternative medical providers and entrepreneurs who’ve had their sights set on Oregon’s magic mushroom industry still have a lot of work and a lot of expenses ahead of them before this product is rolled out to the public.

There are four main roles for people who want to work in Oregon’s psilocybin industry:

Growing mushrooms

Testing products

Business operations, also known as Service Centers

Guiding people under the influence of Psilocybin, also called facilitators

Psilocybin manufacturers, testing labs, service centers, and facilitators must all be licensed through OHA.

Local naturopathic doctor Jarrod Franklin started OHA-required courses back in November and says it will be a few months before he’s ready to apply for a facilitator’s license.

“I’m in the program right now. After completion of the facilitator training program you can submit your application,” he said.

Synaptic Integrative Care & Training is a Portland clinic that provides ketamine-assisted therapy and its founder, Matthew Hicks, is also studying to become a psilocybin facilitator. Hicks says he eventually wants to open a service center and plans on applying for that license later this year.

“It’s a lot to think about, it’s also very expensive. It’s $10,000 to have a service center license every year, and so those are kind of big roadblocks,” he said. “Psilocybin, you know, a lot of research has been coming out in the last couple of decades about it. It’s been indicated as really helpful for depression in particular.”

Angela Albee with OHA says the agency hopes to see some open within the next six months, but that will depend on when applications start coming.

“We don’t have a definitive answer of when doors to licensed service centers will be open,” she said.