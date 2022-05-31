The event is free of charge and will take place next month.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In light of the most recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents might be struggling to talk to their children about grief, but the Oregon Health Authority hopes to help with a new webinar.

To help navigate this challenging task, OHA is partnering with Lines for Life and the Dougy Center (The National Grief Center for Children and Families) for a free virtual webinar for parents, caregivers and families.

The agency said Jana DeCristofaro, a licensed clinical social worker and community response program coordinator at Dougy Center, will be presenting at the event.

“This is a free opportunity to learn about how to support children who are grieving a death or struggling to process recent tragic events,” the OHA said in its newsletter.

The hour-long webinar will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. To register, click here.