PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority announced they will give free naloxone kits to schools across the state amid the “overdose crisis.”

All middle schools and high schools in the state are eligible to receive up to three kits, which include a wall mounted naloxone box, instructions, emergency medical supplies and eight doses of naloxone nasal spray — a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose by restoring breathing while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

As of Tuesday, 505 schools, colleges, and universities have requested the overdose reversal kits, OHA said.

“The opioid epidemic and overdose crisis impacts every community in Oregon. While overdose events on school property are rare, our school communities should be prepared to respond to an overdose medical emergency,” said Ebony Clarke, OHA’s director of behavioral health.

OHA says the kits are necessary in the event of an overdose on or near a school campus.

The free kits are open to all public, private, and charter schools serving students in seventh grade or higher, in addition to colleges, universities, and tribal communities in Oregon.

The effort builds on the Save Lives Oregon Harm Reduction Clearinghouse Project. The project began during COVID and provided harm reduction supplies, including naloxone, to agencies around Oregon that work with people at the highest risk of substance use-related overdose, infections, and injuries.

OHA estimates that since 2022, the Harm Reduction Clearinghouse has distributed over 335,000 doses of naloxone to agencies that work with people at risk of opioid overdose.