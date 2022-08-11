PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is holding a media briefing Thursday morning to discuss the latest on monkeypox and provide updates on how the state is faring.

The briefing is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Speakers include Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, Patrick Luedtke, Lane County’s senior public health officer and Katie Cox, executive director of The Equi Institute.

The monkeypox case count in Oregon remains at 89. Out of those cases, two were reported in women, while the rest were reported in men.

Washington state has reported more than double the number of cases as Oregon, with 236 monkeypox cases.

Nationally, the CDC says there are more than 10,000 cases.