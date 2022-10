PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority will be holding a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 within the state.

Health officer and state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., will be giving updates on the new bivalent COVID boosters for children ages 5 to 11, the state’s pandemic response, and monkeypox.

The press event can be watched on youtube and begins at 10 a.m.