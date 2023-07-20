PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With drug addiction numbers on the rise, and a lack of mental health service access for young people, a Eugene-based non-profit is working in communities across Oregon to support youth mental health through peer support services.

Youth Era works with 14-18-year olds and employs peers between 18-25 who have lived experience with addiction and other mental health challenges.

“We empower them to go back and help other young people who are going through the situations right now to help them find a way through,” Youth Era Founder and CEO Martin Rafferty said.

“Navigating the systems of today are very, very difficult. And so, when it comes to system navigation — when it comes to finding strategies that work, strategies that are backed up by data, by research — we take young people who have gone through that successfully, we train them, we have a state certified training that help them learn all of the best, most data-driven skills and then we bring them to the young people in the communities. We’re not waiting for them to come to us,” Rafferty explained.

Youth Era offers a variety of mental health programs from virtual outreach on Twitch to drop-in centers where teens can find additional peer support.

“It’s scary out there right now for young people and I think a lot of adults can understand that they didn’t grow up in the same world that young people are growing up in today — school shootings, addictions, climate change — these are themes that are on the minds of all high school students, on middle school students,” Rafferty said.

Youth Era also supports young people experiencing substance use disorder and is working to destigmatize addiction so young people feel safe seeking help.

“I think that a lot of people might think that a lot of these overdoses that are happening are something that these young people can predict but the truth is that fentanyl and other drugs like this are making their way into all kinds of substances. These overdoses are shocking to young people who think that they’re being safe, who think that they’re doing harm reduction, but that’s just not the case,” Rafferty said.

With rising overdoses in Oregon, Rafferty believes initiatives, like the drug decriminalization Measure 110, is one step towards helping those facing SUD.

“People in this state must do what they’ve always done. We have to pioneer a way forward. That’s what [Measure 110] is about. It’s not about finding the perfect solution sometime down the road. It’s about helping people who need it right now,” Rafferty said.

Rafferty is also working to reduce SUD stigma in households.

“When I’m talking to parents, I encourage them to talk to your young people, let them know that they can come and talk to you about these things, that they’re not going to get in trouble and if they do that, it could save their child’s life,” Rafferty said.

The non-profit says from March-May 2023, their Youth Peer Support Specialists trained youth on how to use NARCAN and handed out nearly 2,000 doses of NARCAN.

“Our message is really clear that: don’t go it alone. We have support, there are resources, there are people who care and together we can find a way through,” Rafferty said. “There is meaningful help here. There are meaningful relationships that you can make with folks in your community to get through these rough times.”