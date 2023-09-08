The Oregon Health Authority said health care spending was $7,956 per resident in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The amount of money that Oregonians spend on health care grew by 40% in just eight years, according to research from state health officials.

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority released “Impact of Health Care Costs on People in Oregon” — an analysis of residents’ health-related spending in 2013 compared to 2021.

The report found that the average Oregonian paid more for their health care than they did on housing and utilities. More specifically, OHA said the cost of insurance, prescribed medications and over-the-counter drugs accounted for 22% of a resident’s budget.

The state agency also said health care spending was $7,956 per Oregonian in 2021, compared to the national average of $7,784.

That year, Oregon — and the entirety of the U.S. — saw an increase in spending.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused a dip in personal spending on health care in 2020

as non-emergent and non-essential services were paused,” the report reads. “This reduction in health care utilization led to a reduction in costs, followed by a rebound in 2021 as more people began using health care services again.”

Although more people began using health care services in 2021, OHA said many residents still refrained due to the high costs.

The state agency reported that about 33% of adults have skipped or delayed a medical appointment because of the price. Additionally, about 25% of adults have skipped medication or failed to refill a prescription for similar reasons.

Additionally, OHA said high health care costs have affected low-income residents more than their counterparts.

“People in Oregon who earned an income of 138% (or less) of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) in 2021 had the most trouble paying medical bills over the previous 12 months, and they were more likely to use up their savings to pay medical bills or delay care altogether due to costs,” officials said.

Residents who want to weigh in on the cost of health care are advised to attend the virtual public hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.