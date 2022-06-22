PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Red Cross is reminding communities that patients are counting on blood and platelet donors, especially as the Fourth of July nears.

As people gather for holiday celebrations, the Red Cross says it sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply.

The nonprofit explained this makes it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals and patients need it — such as 4-year-old Olivia Enders of West Linn.

Enders was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2021. The Red Cross said she has received 20 blood transfusions as part of her treatment.

“We often think of transfusions for emergencies but forget about the need for blood transfusion for people and children battling long-term diseases and cancers,” said Sarah Enders, Olivia’s mother. “Every transfusion gives Olivia another chance at life and continued success at battling her cancer and being a kid again.”

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care, added the nonprofit. To schedule an appointment to donate, people can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit this website or call 1-800-733-2767.

Here are a few upcoming blood donation opportunities:

July 1

Portland Blood Donation Center, 3131 N. Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Grove, 3955 Outward Rd. SE, Salem, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July 5

Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vancouver Mall Macy’s, 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 6

Topgolf, 5505 NE Huffman St., Hillsboro, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Salem Blood Donation Center, 1860 Hawthorne Ave. NE, Salem, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 8

The Grotto, 8840 NE Skidmore St., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.