Oregon to receive 34,000 doses of J&J this week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is expecting to receive 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, the Oregon Health Authority said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

In the U.S., the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were 95% protective against symptomatic COVID-19. J&J’s one-dose effectiveness of 85% against severe COVID-19 dropped to 66% when moderate cases were rolled in.

Also Monday, OHA said there is a new appointment scheduling process for eligible older adults who live in Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah or Washington counties. People must register for the Get Vaccinated Oregon signup tool and wait to be contacted.

Oregonians 65 and older became eligible to sign up for the vaccine on Monday, March 1.