Pacific Northwest getting hit hard by flu season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The flu season is well underway in both Oregon and Washington.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Washington is one of a handful of states seeing high flu activity. Five people have died in Washington so far this flu season, according to health officials. Activity down in Oregon isn’t quite as bad — but it’s not great, either.

Over 1,300 Oregonians have fallen ill since late September. That’s up from the same time during 2018 when there were fewer than 400 confirmed flue cases. While Oregon does not keep track of how many adults die from the flu, many do die from complications stemming from the illness — making it near impossible to accurately record any numbers.

People are encouraged to take preventative measures and get flu shots. Flu symptoms include a sore throat, aches, a cough, a fever and headaches.

