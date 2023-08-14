PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of 8 a.m. Monday, Oregonians were able to start applying for the new paid leave program.

Since January 2023, Oregonians have been paying a small 1% contribution, split between the employee and the employer.

That money went to the new program and allows employees to take up to 12 weeks off for medical or family leave. Paid leave can also apply to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Applications for paid leave in Oregon are available now on the Oregon Employment Department’s website.

Employers need to be notified a month in advance for a planned event, or within 24 hours for an emergency.