PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent string of Salmonella cases in Oregon is being linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough, officials said.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, four cases were investigated by epidemiologists all with identical Salmonella strains that are significantly associated with eating raw cookie or S’mores Bar dough.

The cases all reported symptoms between April 1 and April 21 and their ages ranged from 20 to 57.

“People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D. “It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics.”

In this case, the Oregon Health Authority said all four cases recovered on their own without hospitalization.

From 2013-2022 the Oregon Health Authority said that Oregon averaged 459 cases of Salmonellosis per year.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps which appear between one to seven days after exposure and the illness lasts about four to seven days typically.

Infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most like to develop more severe illnesses and Oregon Health Authority said that it can be deadly if the bacteria spreads from the intestines to the bloodstream.