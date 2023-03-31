PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to sharing difficult news with kids, a pediatrician is sharing advice for parents to navigate conversations from an illness in the family to bad news in in the headlines.

“One of the hardest things for parents about this is we want to protect our children from confronting hard things. So, often when we have to tell them bad news, we feel sad about it and grieve ourselves,” says Dr. Kelly Fradin, author of “Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges.”

Fradin says timing is key when sharing bad news with kids and for parents to make sure they are mentally and emotionally ready to have the conversation themselves.

Secondly, Fradin says it’s important for parents to be truthful, without going into too much detail for young children. For example, the pediatrician says when talking about death, to avoid euphemisms such as “sleeping” or “passed on,” which could lead to more confusion.

It’s also important for parents to be specific about their child’s safety, Fradin says.

“’We are okay,’ is an important message to leave your child with,” Fradin said. “So, if you feel like you can, say, ‘Our community’s okay, our school is safe. As much as we care about places and people outside of our home.’”

Being truthful about the situation can also help parents and kids connect, Fradin said, adding this can show kids that “parents have big feelings too.”

Fradin’s book “Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges” is available April 11.