PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of a heat advisory on Tuesday and dangerously hot temperatures on the way, Portland Fire & Rescue is advising community members to be mindful of water safety as Portlanders head to local waterways to cool down.

Despite local rivers acting seemingly calm, PF&R Public Information Officer Rick Graves warns that rivers are stronger than they appear.

“All of our rivers, at least within the Portland metropolitan area, look like they’re nice and calm and everything’s easy, no big deal, but there’s a lot of water that’s pushing down stream and that water has an incredible, forceful power behind it. So, never take it for granted,” Graves said.

He also advises against diving into rivers because you never know what’s below the surface and advises swimmers to never swim alone and to wear a life jacket.

“We don’t have lifeguarded waters here throughout the city, so you’re going to need to take it upon yourself if you choose to go to the waterways, you need to make sure you’re maintaining that safe level for your whole family,” Graves said.

Lastly, Graves advises boaters to follow the rules of the water, especially as community members pack local waterways.

“We all want to have fun and cool off. But don’t be aggressive towards others with your very powerful boat. Boats are awesome, but so are the kayakers that want to go out and enjoy the water, so are the swimmers. We’re all in this to share the time together, Graves said. “Be safe, be respectful of others that are enjoying the body of water that you’re in as well.”