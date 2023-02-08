PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After expanding its services to include a midwifery program, Adventist Health is celebrating the first births by its midwife team, after a neighboring birthing center announced plans to shut down.

Adventist’s program includes four midwifery birth suites in addition to its Family Birth Place which offers 20 suites for labor, delivery and space for patients to bond with their baby in the same room.

“Having safe, personalized birthing options is vital to families on the Portland metro area’s east side,” Julie Hannah, RN, Adventist Health Portland’s Family Birth Place director said in a press release. “Adding midwifery births helps us continue to enhance our Family Birth Place to make sure families have satisfying experiences when welcoming their babies.”

Kori Pienovi, a certified nurse-midwife with Adventist Health, told KOIN 6 News that the midwife experience differs from “typical” hospital births, which often include a twin size bed in the middle of the room and medications like epidurals — which Pienovi says the midwife program also supports.

Pienovi said Adventist’s midwife birthing suites offer queen size beds, birthing tubs for labor and more space for patients to move around their rooms so they are “not tethered to machines or equipment.”

“It’s really supportive of physiologic birth, or unmedicated birth, and if we need medication or somebody wants, we can move rooms really easily. Or if there’s any concerns, we can move and use the technology,” Pienovi said.

She added “we use technology as needed but also, we are really listening to women, listening to patients and we spend more time with patients and that, I think, is a really important aspect of the care that we provide.”

Adventist’s expansion into midwifery comes after Gresham’s lone birthing center, Legacy Health Mt. Hood, announced plans to close in March — citing financial and staff shortages.

Legacy Health officials told KOIN 6 News they chose to close the Mt. Hood Center due to its sustained low volume of births and high care costs, stating in part “We explored all possible options to continue operating the family birth center to deliver safe, quality care in a cost-efficient and sustainable model. Unfortunately, we could not identify a model that met all the criteria for legacy and our providers.”

Former patients and current healthcare workers with the family birth center at Legacy Mt. Hood joined city leaders in Gresham Thursday to discuss alternative pathways to help keep the operation open.