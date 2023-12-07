With the new guidelines in place, Dylan Smith and Juan Gonzalez donated their blood together in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Portland men helped usher in a “new era” of blood donation in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday after a local blood donation center eased donor restrictions for gay and bisexual men.

Bloodworks Northwest — the primary blood supplier for hospitals in the Pacific Northwest — implemented the Food and Drug Administration’s new guidance issued in May. Potential donors will now be screened with a questionnaire to evaluate individual risks of HIV regardless of gender or sexual orientation – a question that previously targeted men who have sex with men, Bloodworks Northwest said.

With the new guidelines in place, Dylan Smith and Juan Gonzalez donated their blood together in Portland.

“It means the world as we go into this new era of blood donation,” Smith said. “I knew it was going to be great, but it feels way better than I thought it would.”

“It’s the easiest way I can give back to our community,” Gonzalez added. “I’m really happy to be able to tell the people from the community you can come and donate. It’s perfectly fine and not scary.”

Gonzalez added he was “super excited” to donate and help normalize donations from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Bloodworks Northwest says the updated guidelines are a “step in the right direction” and will help break barriers to blood donation for the community and will expand blood supply.

However, the organization notes the update is not conclusive to all cases — pointing out that people taking medications to prevent HIV — including PrEP or PEP — are still deferred for three months based on current FDA guidance.

BloodWorks says those medications may delay the detection of low levels of HIV in screening tests for blood donations and could result in false negative results for people who are infected.

“Bloodworks Northwest’s mission supports every eligible person in the community saving lives every day, and we have enthusiastically advocated for equality and inclusivity in the donation process while maintaining blood safety based on science,” said Bloodworks Northwest Co-Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kirsten Watson Alcorn.