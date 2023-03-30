PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Saturday, no appointment will be needed at four Portland-area Rite Aids that are hosting immunization events for families.
According to a release from the pharmacy giant, select stores are welcoming adults and their children to walk-in clinics for their needed vaccinations — as long as the children are above the age of 7.
USAFacts.org reports that 72% of Oregon residents and 76% of Washington residents are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but Rite Aid says now is the best period for families to get immunized leading up to their warm weather vacations.
“As a modern pharmacy focused on improving health outcomes in our communities, Rite Aid’s Family Immunization Days provide customers with convenient access to the immunizations they need at a time that’s suitable for them,” Rite Aid Director of Immunization and Clinical Programs Chris Altman said in a statement.
Available vaccinations include, but aren’t limited to, COVID-19, shingles, TDAP and HPV. And for those who aren’t sure which vaccinations they need, Rite Aid has an Immunization Evaluation Questionnaire online.
Portland-area stores for walk-in vaccination clinics:
- 12002 SE Sunnyside Road, Clackamas, OR 97015
- 1900 McLoughlin Blvd., Oregon City, OR 97045
- 12240 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard, OR 97223
- 11190 SW Barnes Road, Portland, OR 97225
Family Immunization Day will be held this Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make the event, you can still schedule an appointment using the pharmacy’s online scheduling tool.