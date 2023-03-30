Family Immunization Day will be held this Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Saturday, no appointment will be needed at four Portland-area Rite Aids that are hosting immunization events for families.

According to a release from the pharmacy giant, select stores are welcoming adults and their children to walk-in clinics for their needed vaccinations — as long as the children are above the age of 7.

USAFacts.org reports that 72% of Oregon residents and 76% of Washington residents are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but Rite Aid says now is the best period for families to get immunized leading up to their warm weather vacations.

“As a modern pharmacy focused on improving health outcomes in our communities, Rite Aid’s Family Immunization Days provide customers with convenient access to the immunizations they need at a time that’s suitable for them,” Rite Aid Director of Immunization and Clinical Programs Chris Altman said in a statement.

Available vaccinations include, but aren’t limited to, COVID-19, shingles, TDAP and HPV. And for those who aren’t sure which vaccinations they need, Rite Aid has an Immunization Evaluation Questionnaire online.

Portland-area stores for walk-in vaccination clinics:

12002 SE Sunnyside Road, Clackamas, OR 97015

1900 McLoughlin Blvd., Oregon City, OR 97045

12240 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard, OR 97223

11190 SW Barnes Road, Portland, OR 97225

Family Immunization Day will be held this Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make the event, you can still schedule an appointment using the pharmacy’s online scheduling tool.