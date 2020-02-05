Portland textile convention postponed due to coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A textile convention in Portland is being rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for February 12 and 13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China.

In a statement they said, “We are committed to the safety of our clients and partners. We apologize for any inconvenience and will share updates once we are able to reschedule these events.”

Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the coronavirus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and 500 people have died.

Here in the U.S., a little under a dozen have the virus. Cases have been reported as close as Washington and California.

The Materials Show was also planning on holding a convention in Boston around the same time, but that has been postponed as well.