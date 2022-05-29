PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nation continues to grapple with the horrific Texas school massacre that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, a Portland-based non-profit is providing insight to help people process these type of tragedies.

The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) is made up of citizen volunteers that respond to scenes of trauma like mass shootings, providing emotional and practical support to people after a tragedy.

Usually called in by emergency first responders, TIP volunteers respond to everything from violent crimes and accidents to larger scale traumas such as mass shootings.

While local TIP volunteers were not called in to help in Uvalde, they said these kind of events can trigger trauma and grief locally. It’s important for people experiencing that to know there are resources like TIP to help them through.

“It’s so common for an event like this to trigger something else,” said June Vining, the executive director of TIP Northwest. “Then we start judging ourselves: ‘I wasn’t even there, why is this bothering me so much?'”

Vining added there’s also a different approach when working with children experiencing trauma as opposed to adults. With a heightened awareness now in area students, it’s important not to impose what you think they’re worried about but instead let them tell you.

“Instead of asking them how are you feeling about everything, we might go right into, ‘Are you scared that there’s ever going to be a guy with a gun coming into your school?'” said Vining. “Don’t put words in their mouth. Let them talk.”

In 2017, volunteers that Vining trained responded to the Las Vegas shooting massacre. They helped the grieving, searched to find loved ones and even made travel arrangements to return home.

TIP Northwest is always looking for new volunteers. They hold intensive training academies a few times each year.