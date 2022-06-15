PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today, over 37 million people are living with HIV and, despite advances in treatment and widespread distribution of antiviral drugs, the number of people contracting HIV is still alarmingly high.

In this interview, you’ll meet Kamaria Laffrey and Daniel Garza, HIV advocates and ambassadors for the Positively Fearless campaign. They will talk about their journeys living with HIV and share why it is so important to take control and have “brave talks” with those around you, like your healthcare provider or loved ones, to truly live fearlessly—and thrive with HIV.

For more information, go to positivelyfearless.com.