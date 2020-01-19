Providence Cancer Institute kicks off student campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Providence Cancer Institute started its Students of the Year campaign Saturday.

They hosted a Donuts and Doctors event that brought in around 30 student candidates to take a tour of the institute’s labs and learn about how they could help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“I think what they’ll see today is the sort of background research, and how it takes research to find ways to cure cancer—you just can’t start from zero and go to a hundred,” said Dr. John Godwin of the Providence Cancer Center. “You need a lot of analysis and sweat and tears before you ever get to a new treatment.”

The hope is that programs like this will help inspire students to aim for careers in the medical field, to help in the fight against cancer in the future.