Providence St. Vincent ranks in top 50 US hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a time where hospitals are full and care is stretched, Providence St. Vincent is pulling ahead in a big way ranking in the top 50 hospitals in the nation.

This ranking comes from health grades which is an organization that takes publicly reported data and looks over 32 common procedures or conditions, considers mortality rate and complications afterward and highlights the top of the top

Those treated by a hospital on the list have a higher survival rate.

Hospital staff realizes they have to manage in the pandemic, but it can’t overwhelm the care they give and this award proves they’re doing so.

In order to receive the accolade, hospitals have to be at the top of the game in different areas. Jennifer Burrows the Chief Executive of the hospital said it feels good to know they are doing great work in the community and among the greatest work in the country.

“It’s one of those things, you feel good about the work you do every day, but when another organization does some review and then calls forward the work that you feel good about and are proud of as really leading the country,” said Burrows. “It’s a nice recognition but it’s affirming.”

She said it reminds the care team that the work they are doing every day is changing the lives of people.

COVID-19 is still the number one concern in hospitals, but when the virus releases the grip it has on hospitals – procedures that have been put off or delayed will resume.