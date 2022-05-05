PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and AM Extra is shining a light on depression.

Country music star Naomi Judd died on Saturday after losing her battle with mental illness. And now, psychologists say her story, although tragic, can help others overcome depression.

Renowned psychologist and author Dr. Gregory Jantz shared what we can learn from Judd’s story.

“Depression can reemerge even years after successful treatment, which is why we all need to engage in lifelong maintenance of our mental health, especially now, as pandemic anxiety pushes many to despair,” says Dr. Jantz who specializes in treating people with anxiety and depression.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please know that help is available. The suicide prevention lifeline numbers are: