PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two local organizations are hosting events over Labor Day weekend to celebrate National Recovery Month — aiming to bring awareness to recovery and destigmatize addiction.

4D Recovery, a Portland-based organization that offers peer-based services for youth seeking addiction recovery, is hosting a Recover Out Loud event on Friday — bringing together comedians and artists in recovery.

“4D’s mission is to really help young people find recovery from substance use so, we hire people in recovery, and we go out and inspire and instill hope and normalize the fact that addiction happens, it happens to a lot of different people, and we show them that they can get clean and sober and that there’s life after that,” said Tony Vezina with 4D Recovery.

“It’s National Recovery Month and the motto is ‘hope is real, recovery is real,’ and that’s what this event is about. Unfortunately, recently there’s been some negative perception due to some of the failings of Measure 110, but what I want people to remember is that the services funded through [Measure 110] help people recover and about 25 million people are in recovery across the United States,” Vezina added. “We’re going to scream loud and clear that recovery is real, hope is real and that’s what Recovery Month is all about.”

Recover Out Loud runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Wonder Ballroom. Guests can RSVP online.

Local non-profit Hands Across the Bridge is hosting two events on Labor Day at the Jantzen Beach Holiday Inn at 10 a.m. and Ester Short Park. The event will offer guest speakers, Narcan training and a music festival.

“We bring together leaders from our recovery community, elected officials, organizations that provide treatment services, recovery support services, prevention and intervention services. And we have everybody together at the table really just celebrating National Recovery Month and the work that people have done all year long to really decrease the stigma of addiction and advance services for people in or seeking recovery,” said Tabby Stokes with Hands Across the Bridge.

“We really just want people to come to out to the event, know that there are a huge number of resources in our community that want to serve people that are in or seeking recovery,”” Stokes added.