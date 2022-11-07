PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — RSV is a lot like a bad cold. Most children under age 2 get it with the usual symptoms of cough, runny or stuffy nose and fever.

Doctors say you really need to watch those littlest ones, especially those kids under age 3, if they’re wheezing or having trouble breathing, a fever, a lot of nasal congestion. They can be tested for RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — and they might need some help to fight it.

Hospitalizations are growing with cases of RSV.

“Out of the many patients I have in the in-patient pediatric unit at Providence St. Vincent’s, I would say about 75% of them have RSV,” said Dr. Patrick Lew.

There is no vaccine just yet for RSV, which has similar symptoms to a cold and the flu. But it’s the breathing issue that is of greatest concern.

Another warning sign is if a child is not taking in enough fluids and could be dehydrated while having those cold-like symptoms.

RSV is not just for children, though. Adults can get it, especially those over 65 or people with heart or lung issues. It can sometimes lead to pneumonia.

Doctors expect cases of RSV to continue to climb over the coming weeks. And as always, doctors recommend keeping your child home and away from others if they’re sick.