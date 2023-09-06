PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As September marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, health experts and ovarian cancer awareness advocates are highlighting the importance of tracking potential symptoms and checking in with your doctor.

According to the American Cancer Society, a woman’s chance of getting ovarian cancer is one in 78 and say more than 13,000 will die from cancer in 2023.

Risk factors such as age, family history and other diagnosis such as endometriosis can increase the chance of developing ovarian cancer, said Dr. Cassandra Niemi with the Providence Cancer Institute’s Gynecologic Oncology Program.

“It’s really important for everyone to know their family history of cancer and for you to share that with your health care provider. So, particularly for ovarian cancer, if there is breast and ovarian cancer in your family, make sure to mention that to your doctor because they can determine if you need to have some genetic testing or to meet with a genetic counselor,” Niemi explained.

Anna DeMars, president of the board of directors for the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and Southwest Washington — which provides resources for those facing ovarian cancer — says she was “taken aback” by her own ovarian cancer diagnosis.

“I was taken aback by this sudden pain I had in my left side one morning,” DeMars explained. “The pain abated but this ache hung out with me for about a month. I knew there was something wrong but I kind of tried to ignore it a little bit, went to see my primary care doctor and I had shared with her my family history of cancer — which included a grandfather with colon cancer; a sister with uterine cancer; and an aunt with breast cancer. I had no idea that they were maybe at a risk for ovarian cancer.”

DeMars added, “I happened to be 60 years old at the time of diagnosis and I also had undiagnosed endometriosis.”

“Ovarian cancer is sometimes called a ‘Silent killer’, but we really want folks to know that it’s often not silent,” Niemi said — noting symptoms can include pain the abdomen or lower pelvis; difficulty urinating or difficult bowel movements; feeling full; or nauseous. Niemi suggests if symptoms persist for more than one month, and they’re not normal for you, to visit your health care provider.

She furthered, “I think a lot of people think, ‘I’m in menopause, it’s normal to have belly symptoms,’ and we really want folks to talk to their health care provider.”