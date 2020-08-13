‘Small Pharaoh’ food cart to close due to shigellosis outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Small Pharaoh food cart has been shut down by the health department due to a shigellosis outbreak, officials say.

The Small Pharaoh food cart is located on Southwest 5th and Stark Street in downtown Portland. Shigella is a type of bacteria that causes extreme diarrhea, fever and cramps. Health officials say four cases have been confirmed and three others are still being tested.

This is the first food cart to close in Multnomah County in years due to health concerns. Anyone with symptoms and ate at the food cart in the last two weeks should seek medical care and contact the health department.

