PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Google says it is working with the University of Oregon to research digital wellbeing and look at the impact smartphones have on mental health.

Dr. Robin Henderson, the Chief Executive for Behavioral Health Providence Oregon, said, like most things — cell phones can be both good and bad. It all depends on how you use them.

Dr. Henderson says one of the biggest issues is comparing your life to influencers. This can be really bad for mental health and create problems such as body issues in women.

Another potential issue is doomscrolling.

“One of the things about smartphones is they’re filled with technology that feeds us more of what we look for,” said Dr. Henderson. “So if you’re looking at news reports of things that are depressing all the time, you’re smart phone is going read that you want more of that and its gonna give you more of that.”

Dr. Henderson said that can ultimately lead us to unhealthy behavior.

She adds that teens are at a much higher risk as their brains are still forming and don’t have the ability to discern what’s real and not real. She said it’s important to set limits and suggests parents model the behavior they want to see, which may mean putting down the phone yourself.