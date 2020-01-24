St. Jude holds Heroes Happy Hour in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital held their 20th Heroes’ Happy Hour in Portland Thursday night for people who help fundraise for the hospital through athletic events.

They’re passionate about their work.

“I could go on and on and on about that place. I support St. Jude’s whole heartedly. I flew up from Medford to be here and I would do it again in a heart beat,” said Matilde Flores. “I would like to invite anyone that would like to make a difference and help save children to join St. Jude.”

St. Jude has helped countless families in Oregon and Washington when their children are diagnosed with rare cancers with no treatments. That includes flying the children and their parents to the St. Jude Hospital in Memphis.

St. Jude comes up with treatments for those cancers and they make sure the families don’t pay a thing.

