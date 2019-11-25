Stomach virus closes Periwinkle Elementary Monday

All other Albany public schools will have class as usual

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Periwinkle Elementary School, in the Greater Albany Public Schools District, will be closed Monday, Nov. 25, due to an apparent stomach virus that has been affecting students, teachers, and staff.

The decision was made after the school district consulted with the Linn County Health Department, according to a Facebook post written by the superintendent. Anyone who has come down with the illness should stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms have passed. Those symptoms include a fever, headache, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, and a stuffy/runny nose.

All other schools will have class as regularly scheduled Monday. Every school building in the district was disinfected over the weekend in an effort to keep the illness from spreading.

The superintendent said school staff will continue to monitor the situation.