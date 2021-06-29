Stressed? Anxious? Don’t wait to get mental health help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last 18 months induced chronic stress and anxiety on just about everyone and mental health clinicians said closures have led some people to delay getting help.

As COVID restrictions are lifting, Cascadia Health‘s director of Crisis Services is encouraging people to get help right away.

“We’d love to see people earlier on in their crisis or situation. We want to encourage people to come in sooner and not wait for things to get really bad before they seek support,” Barbara Snow said. “So don’t think that it’s not serious enough or ‘It’s not that bad, I can wait it out.’ Come in early, see a clinician, work with some peers, get those resource connections, get that support so that things don’t get worse for you.”

The best parts: they work to get people in to see a clinician within 15 minutes. It’s available for everyone of any age and it’s free — no insurance is needed.

They also have peer supports available so people can come in to talk to someone who has a similar lived experience and can help provide guidance in that respect.

Cascadia’s urgent walk-in clinic is located at SE 42nd and Division and is open every day, including holidays, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

If you need someone outside of those hours, the Oregon Behavioral Health Support Line is also available: 800.923.4357.

“We all know that the last year-and-a-half has been really challenging for lots of us, so it’s a great resource for anyone to come, to bring a friend to, bring family to, who just wants to come in and maybe talk about how to get connected to ongoing services, how to deal with an immediate crisis that’s going on, if someone’s feeling depressed or suicidal,” Snow said. “We’re here to help and support and get someone through that in our community.”