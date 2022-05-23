PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nurses at two more Providence hospitals are launching strike votes on Monday alleging unfair labor practices and demanding fair contracts.

The 472 frontline nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence Milwaukie are represented by the Oregon Nurses Association. The strike votes begin Monday and last through June 2, ONA officials said. If the strikes are approved these nurses would join the 1600 nurses who voted to strike at Providence St. Vincent earlier in May.

The current contract at Providence Milwaukie is due to expire this month, while the contract at Providence Willamette Falls expired in 2021, ONA said.

Among the list of contract proposals, the Providence nurses want stronger patient safety standards, more nurse staffing, affordable health care and a fair compensation package that allows hospitals to “recruit and retain” more nurse staff.

The results of the strike vote will be announced June 3, officials said. But even if the vote is to strike, that doesn’t mean the nurses will walk out that day.

The next step would be to set potential strike dates and give Providence a 10-day notice of their intent to strike.

A series of bargaining sessions are already scheduled. Providence Willamette Falls will bargain with management on May 25 and June 3, while Providence Milwaukie will do the same on May 26, June 16 and June 23.

