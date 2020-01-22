Study: Child behavioral problems linked to ‘gut’ bacteria

Researchers say kids could get help as problems emerge during childhood development

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Medical experts from both the Oregon State University College of Science and the University of Oregon have revealed a correlation between the bacteria in young children’s guts and their behavior.

A study of early school-aged children found that kids with behavioral problems and higher socioeconomic stress had different microbiome profiles than those who didn’t. The findings suggest the microbiome can shed light on which children are heading toward mental health challenges, thus increasing the odds of getting help prior to a clinical diagnosis.

“Kids’ development trajectories are affected by their own genes and environmental factors,” said Oregon State University microbiology and statistics researcher Thomas Sharpton in a press release. “[Development is also affected] by the community of microbes living in, on and around their bodies.”

Sharpton, a co-author of the study, warns that the “cause-and-effect” relationship between gut bacteria and mental health has not yet been found and that only an association between the two elements has been established. Sharpton and other researchers hopes the microbiome could be a tool for both diagnosis and therapy.