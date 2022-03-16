PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hit snooze on the alarm more than once this morning? While the grogginess may be attributed to the recent switch in daylight saving time, a new sleep study analyzed CDC data and found nearly a third of all Portland adults are not getting enough shut-eye each night.

Although most adults would likely agree they could use a couple of extra minutes of sleep, data from the CDC ‘PLACES: Local Data for Better Health 2021’ report, analyzed in a Hotdog.com study found that just over 30% of adults in Portland are considered to be sleep-deprived by health standards.

The report reviewed research conducted for more than 250 cities across 49 states, in an effort to determine the U.S. locations with the most sleep-deprived residents – or residents who regularly do not get the CDC recommended seven hours of sleep or more.

“Sleep is one of the most important and fundamental components of health and wellness, but only around two in three adults report meeting the CDC’s recommendation of 7 or more hours per night,” the study stated. “Aside from a weakened immune system, reduced memory and cognitive performance, inadequate sleep also increases the risk and severity of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, obesity, and depression.”

In an effort to highlight the correlation between sleep deprivation and health issues, the study outlined the percentage of adults who lived with diabetes, heart disease, depression, and obesity in addition to the percentage of adults who received less than 7 hours of sleep each night.

According to the study, in Portland, 30.6% of adults are considered to be sleep deprived by CDC standards. The data showed 6.9% of local adults live with diabetes, 4.4% reportedly have heart disease, over a fourth of all Portland adults are considered obese, and 26.1% live with depression.

Of the 284 cities analyzed Portland was ranked 268th in regards to the amount of sleep residents got on average, and reportedly had fewer sleep-deprived adults than the national average of 35.7%.

However, adults in the city had much higher rates of depression, with the national average listed at 18.8%.

The study showed Detroit, Michigan to have the highest number of sleep-deprived adults with 51.2%, and sleep lovers may want to consider a move to Fort Collins, Colorado, as the city reported having the fewest adults (27.3%) receiving less than 7 hours of sleep each night.

Although the Rose City was neither located at the top or bottom of the list of sleep-deprived cities, results showed adults in Portland receive more sleep on average than their close neighbors in Gresham and Salem.

The study showed 32.3% of Gresham adults are considered sleep deprived, with 8.4% reportedly having diabetes, 5.5% living with heart disease, 28.8% living with obesity, and 28.1% stating they have depression.

According to the study, Salem residents get less sleep than their neighbors with 34.6% of adults receiving less than 7 hours of rest each night, 9.3% living with diabetes, 5.8% experiencing heart disease, 34.7% of adults considered to be obese, and 26.8% living with depression.

The full report can be viewed here.