Study: Hundreds of thousands of kids test positive for lead in blood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new study of more than 1 million U.S. children found lead exposure in about half of those tested, according to CBS News.

The Quest Diagnostics study, which was conducted between 2018 and 2020, tested more than 1 million children under the age of 6 found that nearly 600,000, or about half, had detectable amounts of lead.

The study also found that children in the poorest areas of the country were nearly two and a half times more likely to have lead in their blood.

The study was discussed on CBS Mornings on Tuesday with Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News’ chief medical correspondent.

While there are ways to lower toxins in their blood, there is no cure.

The City of Portland offers free kits to test your drinking water for lead. Click here to learn how to get one.