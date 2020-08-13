‘Thankful, blessed’: Mom of cancer patient praises St Jude

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News is a proud community partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and they’ve helped many children from Oregon, Washington and around the world survive rare childhood cancers.

Jenny Hansson traveled the campus in Memphis, Tennessee before the pandemic and met one mom who explained just how much St. Jude means to her and her daughter Marina, who is nearing the end of chemotherapy.

“It’s just absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I don’t know what we would have done.”

Marina and her family were referred to St. Jude in June of 2019 after a specialist noticed something in the little girl’s eye that turned out to be cancer.

“I was a complete wreck when we got here. I was just so scared for my daughter,” said Janine. “Having lost my mother to ovarian cancer and being through that journey with her I was terrified for my daughter to go through that. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know much about eye cancer or retinoblastoma I didn’t understand and I was just so terrified when I got here — completely terrified.”

Janine said St. Jude has taken care of everything, from transportation to lodging to every medical bill. She said the care and attention from the staff gave her courage that Marina would make it through.

“It’s just different here and I’m so thankful and so blessed because we were able to come as a family and my daughter is going to be okay,” Janine said.

The St. Jude Walk/Run virtual event in Portland will be held on Sept. 26 and St. Jude is encouraging local students to create teams. The top fundraising school team will win a pizza party from Domino’s. Click here for more information.