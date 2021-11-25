‘Thanksgiving Tabor Stair Climb’ raises 5k for families in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On a day most are feasting, one group of Portlanders gathered to work off the Thanksgiving calories early — and help fight food insecurity with fitness.

In the spirit of giving, a large group gathered at Mt. Tabor park to participate in Fulcrum Fitness‘ 11th Annual Thanksgiving Tabor Stair Climb to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank.

“It only takes $10 to create 30 meals for families with Oregon Food Bank,” said Eric Plevin, general manager of Fulcrum Fitness. “We had a goal this year of $2,000 that we were trying to hit, and this morning we’re coming in at $5,000.”

This year, organizers allowed remote options for those who preferred to work out at home while raising money.

Participants were given the option to walk or run the stair laps at Mt. Tabor Park, or make a suggested donation to jog the 5k Turkey Trot.

“This is a great time for folks to get out there and do some healthy movement before the holiday season,” Plevin said. “It’s really important to bring people together, to get outdoors and be active in a healthy and fun way.”

Plevin said raising funds to support local families in need has never been more important.

“We’re really excited to be out here raising money for families in need,” Plevin said. “We know that one in nine Oregonians is facing food insecurity, so anything we can do to help put some food on the table for those who need it is a big win for everyone.”

Fulcrum Fitness provides indoor, outdoor and at-home workouts. The company offers in-studio training out of their two Portland-based locations, in addition to outdoor and remote exercise options.