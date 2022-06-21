PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 21, the summer solstice and the day with the most light, Portland area residents will join thousands of advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day.

Through an activity of their choice, participants will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and honor the more than 6 million Americans living with the disease and over 11 million people serving as their caregivers.

Longest Day participants can support the event through at-home, online or in person activities – biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting and more.

Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Longest Day coincides with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June.

Here are some of those activities:

From 5 to 8 p.m. at Tumwater Vineyard in West Linn Event festivities: Wine and beer tasting from more than five wineries; appetizers; stock your wine promotional wine pricing; live concert with Trent Beaver; silent auction and raffle

June 21 — Alzheimer’s Memory March Parade

Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Mary’s Woods near Marie Rose Entrance

17400 Holy Names Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Lake Oswego First Responders, marching band and residents will take part in this annual parade. Spokespeople available.