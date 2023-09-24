PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News anchor Jeff Gianola suffers from profound hearing loss as the result of Meniere’s disease, a progressive disease that destroys the hearing and balance function of the inner ear.

Jeff has suffered with this disease for more than 4 years. He offered some personal thoughts after visiting Tucker Maxon School, which serves as a beacon of hope for hearing-impaired children.

“Visiting the school, and seeing how the children learn and communicate, was very inspiring to me,” he said. “It really changes lives, and offers hope to parents.”

Watch the video for Jeff’s personal thoughts.

Stay with KOIN 6 News.