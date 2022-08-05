PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed 12 counties at high risk, 16 counties at medium risk and eight counties at low risk for COVID-19 in its latest community risk level assessment, which was released Thursday evening.

The counties considered at high risk for COVID-19 are:

Benton

Douglas

Coos

Curry

Klamath

Lake

Malheur

Baker

Union

Wallowa

Umatilla

Wasco

The counties listed at medium risk for COVID are:

Tillamook

Lincoln

Lane

Josephine

Jackson

Linn

Hood River

Sherman

Jefferson

Deschutes

Gilliam

Wheeler

Crook

Morrow

Grant

Harney

The counties listed at low risk are:

Clatsop

Columbia

Washington

Yamhill

Polk

Multnomah

Clackamas

Marion

The levels are determined on a few metrics, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of inpatient beds with COVID-19 patients.

Residents in counties listed at high risk are recommended to wear a mask indoors in public spaces and for those who are at higher risk of severe illness to take additional precautions, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, those who live in counties at medium risk are asked to speak with their health care provider if they’re at high risk for a severe illness related to COVID-19 about their own precautions.

Everyone living in all counties — be it a high, medium or low-risk county — is recommended to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations and to get tested if they present symptoms.