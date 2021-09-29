Toxins found in baby food brands again, House report says

NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Toxic heavy metals have been found in more of the country’s largest brands of baby food, according to a new government report released Wednesday.

The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy report revealed arsenic, lead, mercury and other dangerous materials in products that some companies failed to recall.

As first reported on CBS, investigators found that Gerber’s Infant Rice Cereal products exceeded the Food and Drug Administration’s limit for arsenic.

Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the subcommittee, slammed the industry for putting profits above the well-being of their consumers’ babies.

“Today’s report reveals that companies not only under-report the high levels of toxic content in their baby food, but also knowingly keep toxic products on the market,” Krishnamoorthi said in a press release.

The subcommittee’s report comes eight months after a different congressional report revealed toxins harmful to child brain development were present in baby food.

Wednesday’s report found these brands had dangerous levels of heavy metals in their products: Nurture, Inc., which sells Happy Family Organics and HappyBABY; Beech-Nut Nutrition Company; Hain Celestial Group, Inc., which sells Earth’s Best Organic; and Gerber.

