Rip City reporter teams up with Blazers for heart health

Courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam is teaming up with the Trail Blazers to raise awareness about hearth disease. (Courtesy of Trail Blazers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brooke Olzendam is well-known in Rip City as a courtside reporter for the Trail Blazers but passionate about more than basketball.

Brooke launched a campaign this month to raise awareness about heart health called “Brooke Hearts Your Heart.” She decided to launch the campaign after losing her husband, Andy, to heart disease.

Andy suffered a heart attack and died just 10 days after the couple’s wedding. He was 27 years old.

“He worked out all the time, he was the epitome of health,” Brooke said. “He took care of himself emotionally, spiritually, everything and so it was obviously a shock.”

Brooke and the Trail Blazers are working to spread a message of awareness and support for the American Heart Association. During the month of February, the team will match up to $5,000 in donations.

Brooke’s full interview with KOIN 6 AM Extra airs Thursday morning at 7 a.m. on Portland’s CW.