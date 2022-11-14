PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now vending machines providing Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid related overdose, across southwest Washington.

Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health and Beacon Health Options started installing the machines during the first week of November.

“We know that using it saves lives so getting it out and having it accessible to everyone is key,” said Tracy Jennings, Operations Director.

The project aims to minimize the stigma around accessing Narcan by providing it for free to anyone who needs it. And once dispensed, there are instructions for how to use it inside the box.