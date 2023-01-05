PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The new year brings New Year’s resolutions that often focus on physical health with goals like dieting and exercising more. But experts say setting goals for your mental health is just as important.

Cassidy Quinn, Director of Community Outreach for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Washington County, suggests re-framing how you think about resolutions to not put too much pressure on yourself and to be patient with yourself as you work towards your goals.

Some ways to better your mental health include reinforcing positive self-talk and building up your social support system by reaching out to others if you feel you’re struggling with your mental health, Quinn says.

The mental health expert also highlighted NAMI’s peer-led support groups on mental health issues like bipolar disorder, ADHD, depression and anxiety. Quinn also pointed out that the support groups are also available for care givers helping someone else with a mental health condition.